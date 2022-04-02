$208.46 Million in Sales Expected for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will report sales of $208.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.90 million and the lowest is $207.21 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10.

A number of research firms have commented on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,402,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.54 on Friday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

