$228.55 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will post $228.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $134.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $989.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.20 million to $990.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.
NRZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,323,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,645. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.
New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
Read More
