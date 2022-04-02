2,444 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Holland Advisory Services Inc.

Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.4% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.30. The company has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

