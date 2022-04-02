2,580 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $234.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.85 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

