2,779 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

