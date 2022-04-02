$289.68 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) to post $289.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.90 million and the lowest is $288.80 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $234.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

