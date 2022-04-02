2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will report sales of $255.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.60 million and the lowest is $250.20 million. 2U reported sales of $232.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis bought 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,834,000 after buying an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after buying an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of 2U by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after buying an additional 288,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after buying an additional 139,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU opened at $13.50 on Friday. 2U has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

