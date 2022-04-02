335,697 Shares in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 335,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter valued at about $14,065,000. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MIGI stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $360.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.05.

MIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

