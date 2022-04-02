3,635 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Brady by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brady by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

BRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

