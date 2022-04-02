3,662 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.52. 5,807,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,536. The company has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

