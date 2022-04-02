$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) to report $4.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.94 billion and the lowest is $4.73 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $278,095,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. 2,380,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

