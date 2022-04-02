$411.26 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) will post $411.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $387.40 million to $424.00 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $398.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 635,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,771. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

