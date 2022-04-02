$424.72 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will report $424.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.70 million and the highest is $434.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $448.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,378,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 345,164 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 16,028.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 206,923 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $13,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. 445,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,157. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

