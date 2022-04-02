4,383 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coty by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Coty by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Coty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.14 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.