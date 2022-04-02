4,532 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 188.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 159.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 10.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in UGI by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 153,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UGI stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.
UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.
In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).
