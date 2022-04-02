4,532 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 188.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 159.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 10.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in UGI by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 153,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

