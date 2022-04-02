46,400 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in US Foods by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $16,552,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in US Foods by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USFD opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

