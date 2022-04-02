4,683 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.