$497.56 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will announce $497.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.40 million and the lowest is $488.25 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $484.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $48.28 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

