5,453 Shares in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $44.17 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $47.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.
