$724.57 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) will report $724.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $736.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $715.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $670.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $307,506,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,701,000 after buying an additional 153,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WST traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.03. 414,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,039. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $285.29 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

