$735.62 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) to announce $735.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $701.38 million to $769.86 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $691.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in AMC Networks by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,591. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

