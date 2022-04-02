$75.67 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will post sales of $75.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.27 million to $78.00 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $93.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $326.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $334.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $364.35 million, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $377.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HMST stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $46.55. 172,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,064. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

