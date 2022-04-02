8,307 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $232.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

