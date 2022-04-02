916 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 204,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.71.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

