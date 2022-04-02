$99.17 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) to report $99.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.00 million and the lowest is $97.50 million. Luxfer posted sales of $85.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $430.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.50 million to $435.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $458.50 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

LXFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 115,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $474.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after buying an additional 204,599 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after buying an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

