A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of AOS opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 34.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 21.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

