ABB (NYSE:ABB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

Shares of ABB opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06. ABB has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

