ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 36 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 34.21.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.