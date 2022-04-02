ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 36 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 34.21.
ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.
ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.
