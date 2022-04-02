Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of ABEO opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.04.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)
