Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 139,259 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

