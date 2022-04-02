Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $31.42 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

