Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,356.36

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,356.36 ($17.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,390 ($18.21). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.21), with a volume of 309,362 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,356.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,437.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a GBX 24.25 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.