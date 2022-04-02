ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

ABM opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

