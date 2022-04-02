ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will report sales of $122.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $106.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $540.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $559.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $698.87 million, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $778.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,523. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.