Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACN opened at $340.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.62. The company has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.03.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after buying an additional 68,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.