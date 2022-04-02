Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $191.12 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.42.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 100.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

