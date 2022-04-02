Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.71. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.30). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.