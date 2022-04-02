Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

ADBE stock opened at $458.19 on Thursday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $466.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

