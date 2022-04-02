Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantage Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 55,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $303,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $62,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,316 shares of company stock worth $824,778 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

