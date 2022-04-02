Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

ADYEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,461.54) to €2,800.00 ($3,076.92) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,021.98) to €2,500.00 ($2,747.25) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,075.00.

ADYEY opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

