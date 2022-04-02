AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 67.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 83.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 184,583 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

