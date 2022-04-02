AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,361 Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 45.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQE opened at $77.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $90.21.

