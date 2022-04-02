AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,229 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $6.96 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.