AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.