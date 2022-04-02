AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
