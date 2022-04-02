AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.9% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

