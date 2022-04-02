AE Wealth Management LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.