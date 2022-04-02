AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

FDG opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.88 and a 1-year high of $89.96.

