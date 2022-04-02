AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 48.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 44.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

