AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 48.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 44.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KMX opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.
CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.