AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,417,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,443,000 after acquiring an additional 646,557 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17.

