AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,787,000 after buying an additional 98,963 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 36.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,979,000 after acquiring an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 270,603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,606,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upped their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

