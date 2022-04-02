Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

AEDFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aedifica from €120.00 ($131.87) to €125.00 ($137.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEDFF remained flat at $$118.00 on Monday. Aedifica has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.77.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.